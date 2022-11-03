Monk finds Yanmar as good as Hitachi

Monk's Yanmars

Monk Plant Hire has bought five different Yanmar models – ViO12,2A, ViO17, ViO26-6, ViO50-6B and ViO82 – all zero tailswing models.

They are the second batch of Yanmars that Monk has bought from local dealer Ben Burgess, having bought an initial five last year. The company was previously loyal to Hitachi.

Max Monk, director of the family-run hire and contracting firm, said: “When we tried Yanmar machines for the first-time last year, we were curious to see how they would perform against our Hitachis. We have been really satisfied; they perform just as good, if not better, and we have had some great feedback from our customers too who seemed to like using them. When it came to refreshing the fleet again this year, it was an easy decision to order more Yanmar excavators.”

