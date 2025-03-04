More construction clients commit to carbon reduction

Transport for London is among those promising to set phase-out dates for fossil fuel use

The Environment Agency, Scottish Water and Transport for London have signed the Construction Leadership Council’s five client carbon commitments.

They join Anglian Water, Heathrow Airport, the Lower Thames Crossing, National Highways, Northumbrian Water and Sellafield, who signed last year.

Other large infrastructure client organisations including National Grid, East West Rail and the Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal project have joined the ‘future partner’ list and are expected to sign up to the pledges in the coming months.

The five client carbon commitments made by the signatories are:

Procure for low carbon construction and provide incentives in contracts Set phase-out dates for fossil fuel use Eliminate the most carbon intensive concrete products Eliminate the most carbon intensive steel products Sign up to PAS 2080, allowing a common standard in carbon management and reporting.

Industry minister Sarah Jones, co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council said: “From boosting new green jobs and tech to driving investment and innovation, there are huge opportunities in decarbonisation for the UK’s construction sector.

“Decarbonising industry is vital to our plan to achieve net zero, grow the economy and make the UK a clean energy superpower. That’s why it’s fantastic to see more leading companies signing up to the five client carbon commitments, which will go a long way towards achieving these ambitions.”

Matt Palmer, industry sponsor for net zero and biodiversity at the Construction Leadership Council and director of National Highways’ Lower Thames Crossing project, said: “To grow our economy, we must build and improve our infrastructure, for too long building infrastructure has been at odds with commitments on climate change. These forward looking clients, with £30bn worth of future projects committing to driving out carbon, is helping the construction sector to seize the opportunity to adapt and deliver. Our experience on the Lower Thames Crossing is this can be done at no extra cost, and our hope is as the number of clients asking for low-carbon construction increases, this will continue to make it cost effective for all.

“Thanks to the organisations who have signed up to the five client carbon commitments, the sector is demonstrating that vital infrastructure projects can be built in a net zero future and that we can lead the way across the globe.”

