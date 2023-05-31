More investment for Leamington’s Hire Safe

Gerard Jennings and some of his new JLG lifts

Hire Safe Solutions, based near Leamington Spa, has taken delivery of eight new JLG booms as part of a £15m order to be supplied over the next 12 months.

The order covers a range of JLG booms but is dominated by the ‘ultra boom’ models, including the 1250AJP, 1500AJP and 1850SJ.

The new purchases are part of the business’s two-year plan to expand its fleet from 1,400 to 2,000 units.

“We’ve been a customer of JLG since the business started 10 years ago,” said owner Gerard Jennings. “We like the JLG equipment, we understand the cost of ownership and appreciate the excellent residual values.”

Last week we reported on an order for 23 large machines that Hire Safe Solutions had placed with Terex’s powered access division, Genie.

