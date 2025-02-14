More London pipe work for Barhale

Barhale will deliver the Victoria Phase Two water main upgrade from Eaton Square (shown here) to Pont Street, continuing the work around Victoria Station completed in Phase One

Barhale continues to build its role in Thames Water’s programme of works to improve London's water network with new project awards around Victoria and Regent’s Park.

The two new schemes have a combined value of just under £10m and bring Barhale’s total under Thames Water’s AMP7 conditional allowance trunk main scheme to more than £30m.

Victoria Phase Two follows on from the completion of Victoria Phase One, which upgraded 1km of water main around Victoria station. Phase Two will rehabilitate 400 metres of the existing 30-inch cast iron water main running from Eaton Square to Pont Street, principally through sliplining the existing main with 630mm SDR17 polyethylene pipe.

At Regent’s Park, Barhale will upgrade 1.4km of the existing 30-inch steel water main running on the eastern side of the park, again mainly by sliplining it with 630mm SDR17 polyethylene pipe.

“For different reasons, these are both really busy parts of London and we see it as a priority to minimise the impact of our work,” said Barhale contracts manager Steve Collett. “Critical factors in the successful delivery of Phase One at Victoria were the investment in community engagement and our focus on reducing the physical impact of works through effective ECI, very thorough planning, close collaboration with Thames Water and the local council, and by maximising the technology – particularly to allow longer continuous lengths of sliplining.

“This enabled us to use fewer pits, speeding up the process and allowing us to reinstate sooner and we will be applying the same thinking through Phase Two and at Regent’s Park.”

Shane Gorman, Barhale’s water director for the southern region, believes that the company’s investment in personnel has played an important part in the overall success of the programme.

“We took the decision early on to build a dedicated, specialist team with the right skillsets and to keep it together to maximise the expertise and experience gained at similar schemes in Greenwich and North London,” he said. “As a result, we have been able to improve efficiency and delivery which, combined with Thames Water’s own commitment to the upgrade programme, is driving better outcomes for customers.”

Work is expected to be completed at both Victoria Phase Two and Regent’s Park by November 2025.

Jaymin Patel, head of programme delivery at Thames Water said: “Victoria Phase Two and Regent’s Park are part of an important programme of works to enhance the performance of the London water network. By investing in this critical infrastructure, we're ensuring a more resilient water supply for Londoners while significantly reducing leaks and minimising community disruption.”

