More student rooms planned for Brighton

CGI of the planned student flats

Up to 60 students will be accommodated in the new development’s studio flats, which will be built over three and four storeys, and feature several communal areas and facilities.

The £6m development is targeted at students at Brighton’s Screen & Film School – Alumno plans a movie theme for the building to appeal to them – but other students will also be accepted.

Sustainability measures will include solar panels, low-energy lighting and high-efficiency heating. Construction is scheduled to start in spring 2021 with completion planned for summer 2022.

“This project, which has been beautifully designed by Greenaway Architects, went through a thorough and lengthy consultation process with Brighton and Hove council in terms of the overall design, streetscape elevation treatment, layouts and amenities for the students,” said Alumno managing director David Campbell.

“Lewes Road is known as Brighton’s Academic Corridor due to its strategic location near to a number of higher education establishments, including Brighton and Sussex Universities, making it the ideal site for a student residence.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk