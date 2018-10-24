  1. Instagram
Wed October 24 2018

  3. More Trime lights for GAP

3 hours With winter approaching, GAP Hire Solutions has invested more than £1m in new lighting towers for its rental fleet.

Some of GAP's X-Eco lighting towers
The latest order from Trime will take GAP’s fleet of mobile lighting towers to more than 2,000 units.

GAP started buying Trime’s Italian-made ‘new generation’ X-Eco lamps in 2016 and following customer affirmation has continued to expand the fleet.

Head of procurement Ken Stewart said: “We`re continuing our excellent working relationship with Trime by maintaining our high level of investment in their X-Eco lighting towers, which deliver significant savings in fuel and harmful carbon emissions as well as providing multi-directional adjustable LED lighting.”

He added: “Another factor in our decision making was the selection of Kubota as their engine provider with whom we have a close affinity for excavator and engine supply in general.”

