Morgan Sindall breaks ground on Great Yarmouth leisure centre

Work has now started

The £26m council leisure centre is expected to spark further seafront regeneration and investment along Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile.

With the piling of the foundations under way this winter, the steel structure will go up in spring, with cladding going on during summer and internal works and fit-out then commencing.

The beachside facility is scheduled to open in summer 2022, with a swimming pool, gym and sports hall.

Alister Broadberry, Morgan Sindall Construction’s eastern counties area director, said: “This signature development will act as a catalyst for potential further investment and seafront regeneration, whilst supporting health and well-being for the whole borough.”

Great Yarmouth Borough Council wanted to have a full ceremony with local politicians planting spades in the ground to mark the start of works but given the public health situation had to make do with making this video.

