Morgan Sindall gets green light for Mansfield school

CGI of the new school

Morgan Sindall is set to build a new school for Nottinghamshire County Council on the site of the former Ravensdale School in Mansfield.

It will have capacity for up to 160 children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across the 7 to 19 years age range.

It is being designed, project and cost managed by Arc Partnership, a joint venture between Nottinghamshire County Council and Scape, with construction being undertaken by Morgan Sindall. The school is expected to open in 2025.

