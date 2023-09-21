Morgan Sindall lands Newham school upgrade

Newham Collegiate is being expanded

The project comprises refurbishing the former East Ham police station, a Grade II listed building that hosues the school, and building a new structure to the rear. The two buildings will be connected via a glass façade dining hall.

Newham Collegiate will get from an additional 11 classrooms and four seminar rooms, creating an additional 60 places for the school.

Morgan Sindall will also install 100 sqm of photovoltaic (PV) panels across all roofs on site.

The project has been procured through the Department for Education’s (DfE) construction framework.

Morgan Sindall is working with consulting engineer Ingleton Wood and architect Rivington Street Studios.

Alongside the work at Newham Collegiate, Morgan Sindall is also building a residential development in Newham, Manor Road Quarter, for the English Cities Fund (ECF) and London Borough of Newham.

Morgan Sindall Construction area director Richard Dobson said: “Our team is experienced working on historic buildings within the capital, with the former East Ham police station being a key example. The finished design will embrace the site’s heritage and enhance it with a contemporary design, modern materials and our expertise in creating high end educational spaces that provide students with the best possible learning experience.”

