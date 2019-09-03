Morgan Sindall starts Eli Lilly HQ

The building has been designed by architect TP Bennett

The 45,000 sq ft five-storey commercial building will provide Grade A workspace in the Basing View Enterprise Zone.

Morgan Sindall is carrying out the work for sister company Muse Developments and Basingstoke & Deane Borough Council. Muse is working with the local authority on a 10-year strategy to deliver more than 650,000 sq ft of new developments.

Designed by architect TP Bennett, the Eli Lilly building will be owned by the borough council and will be the second-largest commercial asset in its portfolio. It is the first pre-let commercial property in the M3 corridor in almost a decade.

Morgan Sindall Construction is also building a shared 288-space multi-storey car park and carrying out landscaping work to improve the public realm.

Construction work has now begun and is expected to complete by the end of summer 2020.

James York, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “Civic leaders are always looking to attract and retain the globally-significant companies which can provide high-value jobs and act as anchor institutions for the business community. Providing well-designed, modern commercial buildings and Grade A workspace is key to this – and a brief we are well versed at fulfilling.”

Chris Scott, development director at Muse Developments, said: “We’re excited to be breaking ground and starting the next stage on the journey to create a new Grade A business district for the borough. We’re looking forward to working closely with both the borough council and Morgan Sindall Construction over the coming months, to deliver a quality new home for Eli Lilly & Company.”

