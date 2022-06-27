Morgan Sindall starts New Milton extra care flats

Wooldridge View

Wooldridge View, in New Milton, is a development of 50 extra care apartments for elder people to rent. It is the fourth development between Places for People Living Plus and development partner Lovell Later Living – two have already been built and a third, Spinnaker View in Gosport, is set for completion in spring 2023.

Wooldridge View will offer its residents 24-hour on-site care commissioned by Hampshire County Council, including both planned and emergency care.

The facility is named after sports journalist Ian Wooldridge, who was born in the town.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk