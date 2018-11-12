Morrison begins work on Edinburgh student health centre

Work for the new Health & Wellbeing Centre includes extending and renovating the existing building and creating an accessible entrance on Bristo Square. The University’s student counselling and disability services, both currently located in the main library, will be brought together with the medical practice and pharmacy for the first time when the new development opens.

The NHS GP surgery on the top two floors of the building will remain open during the construction work. The University pharmacy on the building’s first floor will also continue to operate before its relocation to the ground floor into a larger space.

The building’s ground floor is being extended to include an accessible entrance and wellbeing lounge aimed at creating a calm, welcoming space designed to promote positive mental health. Other aspects include a reception area and waiting room for the student counselling and disability services along with consultation rooms for one-to-one meetings and group sessions.

‘‘Currently, we are undertaking surveying of the building and beginning to strip the inside of the structure to allow for refurbishment works,” said Eddie Robertson, Morrison Construction’s managing director of Central Scotland.