Morrison cleared to start Scottish archive

Artist's impression of Archive House in Bonnyrigg

The Historic Environment Scotland Archive, which contains six million items, is moving from Edinburgh to an industrial estate in nearby Bonnyrigg.

Main contractor for the project to convert an existing building on the Sherwood Industrial Estate is Morrison Construction. Project manager and cost consultant is Gleeds. The design team is composed of Oberlanders, Buro Happold and Curtins.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026 and aims to be the first public building to be designed and built implementing the Scottish government’s new Net Zero Public Sector Building Standard tandard in conjunction with Passive House EnerPHit standard.

Currently housed at John Sinclair House in Edinburgh and other locations across central Scotland, the HES Archive is home to the national archaeological and architectural archive. It holds over 3,500 different collections, comprising drawings, photographs, documents, prints and tomes stretching across 15km of shelving. The new facility will enable these collections to be protected to the highest standards.

