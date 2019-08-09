Motorways boost for Van Elle

Van Elle's SM20 lorry-moounted rigs

The four jobs are all for major civils contractors delivering Highways England’s smart motorway programme: M4 junctions 8/9-12 for Balfour Beatty Vinci JV; M6 junctions 13-15 for Kier; M1 junctions 13-16 for Costain Galliford Try JV; and M27 junctions 4-11 for BAM Nuttall Morgan Sindall JV.

The contracts are expected to run until mid 2021.

Equipment to be deployed includes restricted access, large rotary and lorry mounted rigs to tackle a range of ground conditions and access constraints.

In addition, Van Elle is already working on the M23 and M20 schemes for Kier and last year completed work on the M1 J23a-25 for Costain Galliford Try JV.

Chief executive Mark Cutler said: “The highways sector is a hugely important focus for Van Elle. We have built our capability across more than 150 separate highways projects delivered over the last 10 years, ranging from full ground investigation and survey through to smart motorway restricted access and large structures projects.”

