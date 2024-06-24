Multiplex signs for Axa tower

Fifty Fenchurch Street is designed by Eric Parry Architects

Confirmation of Multiplex’s appointment comes on the back of completion of enabling works last month by Keltbray, which is also carry out piling and excavation.

Main construction on what is reported to be a £1bn project starts this summer. The 36-storey, 150-metre high building is expected to complete in 2028.

The Fifty Fenchurch Street development includes the retention of the Medieval Tower of All Hallows Staining and Lambe’s Chapel Crypt, which will form part of the public realm being built alongside a new subterranean Livery Hall for The Clothworkers’ Company.

AXA IM Alts’ project team also includes YardNine as development delivery partner, Eric Parry Architects and Adamson Associates. Arup is leading the engineering design.

Fifty Fenchurch Street is being billed as one of the lowest carbon and most biodiverse high-rise towers in the UK. Landscaped gardens will be put in at ground level and level 10, along with 40 terraces.

Rob Samuel, UK head of development at AXA IM Alts, said: “Commencing construction with Multiplex marks a significant milestone in the realisation of what we believe is a one-of-a-kind development in the City of London. In addition to helping satisfy the significant demand for the first class and sustainable office accommodation that is a must have for occupiers, Fifty Fenchurch will bring extensive urban greening and landscaped gardens to the Square Mile.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk