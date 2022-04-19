Murphy offers jobs to 175 Ukrainian refugees

Murphy, which already has Ukrainians and other east Europeans among its workforce of 3,500, is planning use a ‘buddy system’ to help settle refugees given work in the company.

Available positions include onsite, operative jobs as well as back-office roles in finance or administration, for example.

Dawn Moore, Murphy’s group people and communications director, said: “We are a growing business with a number of opportunities, and we want to do whatever we can to support those impacted by the current situation in Ukraine. There are many different levels of jobs available within our business along with a wider package of support. It’s also no surprise that many of our Ukrainian, Polish and other eastern European Murphy people have volunteered to help these prospective new joiners, which is a fantastic show of support.”

Chief executive John Murphy said: “As a family-owned business, we strive to go above and beyond when it comes to supporting our people and communities. This is an opportunity to offer meaningful employment to those Ukrainians looking for work in the UK, as well as helping them and their families adapt to life here. We are looking forward to welcoming new colleagues from Ukraine to the Murphy family.”

Inas Almnasra, a Ukrainian volunteer mentor at Murphy, added: “I was born in Ukraine and lived there until I was five, and have worked with Murphy for the past three years, so I am really looking forward to helping our Ukrainian colleagues to find their feet and get settled in the UK. The war in Ukraine is causing untold heartache for families; I’m incredibly proud that Murphy as a business is committed to helping people who are in such desperate need.”

