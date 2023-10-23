Murphy signs £93m deal for new Cambridge station

CGI of the new Cambridge South railway station

Murphy will build a two-storey, four-platform station on the West Anglia Main next to the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.

Murphy is the principal civils contractor, working with the South Rail Systems Alliance (Colas Rail UK, Aecom and Network Rail) as principal track contractor. Alstom is the principal signalling contractor.

Togetyer they will

remodel the existing track layout

instal two additional track loops to accommodate a four-platform station

enhance Shepreth branch junction

modificy the railway on the southern approach to Cambridge station

provide for overhead line electrification infrastructure and a substation

modify existing signalling equipment

close two private level crossing and provide alternative access.

Enabling works have already begun with the establishment of the worksite compound, installation of overhead line masts and the front-walls of the platforms.

Completion is planned for 2025.

The new station will have lifts providing step free access to all platforms, accessible toilets and baby change facilities, passenger waiting area, space for a shop or café and parking for 1,000 bicycles.

Murphy project director Joe Kennedy said: “Murphy has made significant progress over recent months completing the enabling works, commenced installation of all four platforms, station building piling and undertaken all groundworks to facilitate the track being realigned during a blockade in December 2023.

"We have forged a strong working relationship with Network Rail and our other delivery partners, SRSA and Alstom on this major infrastructure project and look forward to completing this station for the people of Cambridge.”

Katie Frost, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: "Awarding the delivery contract is a significant milestone for the Cambridge South project which will allow us to complete this exciting new station for Cambridge. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Murphy, as we move into the main work phase and build on the early enabling work that has already been delivered."

This is Murphy's second new rail station contract in as many months. Last month it was awarded a £124m contract to build Chelmsford’s Beaulieu Park station for Essex County Council and Chelmsford City Council. [See our previous report here]

