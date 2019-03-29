Murphy wins £24m Barking substation

The project to build a new 132,000 volt substation next to an existing National Grid site includes installing new cables to connect to the national power network.

The substation will be operated by National Grid to secure power supplies for homes and businesses in the area. Work is expected to be completed by February 2023.

Murphy chief executive John Murphy said: “Since adding to our power engineering capability last year, we have grown our expertise and can now offer clients like National Grid even more value through our unique Murphy approach. Using our own people, plant and better engineered solutions, we’re pleased that we can play a vital role in helping local economies by delivering world class infrastructure.”

The project involves the design and construction of a new 20-bay gas insulated switchgear (GIS) substation in Barking to replace, reinforce and add resilience to the local network. The project will require a number of stages including: temporary diversions and protections to the existing cable assets to accommodate the construction works; construction of the substation building; installation and commissioning; transfer of circuits onto the new switchgear; and the laying of new cable connections to traction transformers on an alternative site.