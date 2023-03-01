Muse draws up new plans for Arden Cross

The Arden Cross site

Muse is planning the construction of a new neighbourhood of up to 3,000 homes in the vicinity of the HS2 interchange station at Arden Cross in Solihull.

Muse was selected as the development partner for the 346-acre scheme in November 2022 by the landowning partnership Arden Cross Limited. Studio Egret West is now on board as masterplanner.

There already was a masterplan for Arden Cross, produced by Weston Williamson & Partners, which is part of the French group Egis. However, Muse wants a re-think.

A spokesperson explained: “We want to bring fresh approaches and thinking to maximise what we can deliver and ensure Arden Cross reflects the evolving priorities and challenges facing the region. Since Arden Cross was first conceived many things have changed. Our behaviour has shifted following the global pandemic, we rightly have much more robust net zero targets, and new technologies are now available to us, for example.

“Further partners have also come on board, including the University of Warwick and University Hospitals Birmingham, which offer exciting new opportunities and need to be considered. It’s important the masterplan captures these fundamental changes and can still align with the West Midlands’ priorities, delivering homes, jobs, and public spaces.”

Studio Egret West has previously worked on the regeneration of Digbeth in Birmingham, Mayfield in Manchester and New Bermondsey in London.

Maggie Grogan, development director at Muse, said she was “thrilled to have them on board”.

She added: “In due course, we’ll showcase a new masterplan and refreshed vision, and will work closely with the community and other stakeholders to develop it. Our approach will be bold, creative, collaborative and we’ll work tirelessly to deliver for the people of the West Midlands.”

David West, founding director of Studio Egret West commented: “Arden Cross is a top 10 UK regeneration opportunity and incredibly complex given the major infrastructure at its heart.

“The opportunity to craft a multi-layered environment that blends the city with the countryside is what makes the project so exciting. We hope to interweave a place activating programme with nature-based systems.

“With our experience delivering similar types of schemes, both in the West Midlands and elsewhere, we are looking forward to developing a masterplan vision which the region can be proud of.”

