Muse signs terms for Solihull health tech campus

Left to right are Alan Over (Department for Transport), Solihull council leader Ian Courts , university vice-chancellor Stuart Croft, mayor Richard Parker, Greg Clark (chair, Warwick Innovation District) and Muse regional managing director Maggie Grogan

Part of the wider Arden Cross regeneration opportunity, facilitated by the HS2 interchange in Solihull, the new campus is expected to bring together Warwick University, the NHS and private business.

The wider £3.2bn opportunity at Arden Cross is expected deliver tens of thousands of jobs and thousands of new homes, shops and offices, and public spaces as well as an innovation district, anchored by the new campus.

Muse regional managing director Maggie Grogan said: “Arden Cross is already one of the region’s most exciting regeneration opportunities and takes advantage of the significant public investment already being made in HS2.

“The HealthTech Campus will enhance the opportunity as a location of national and international importance.

“Having entered a development agreement with Arden Cross Ltd in December 2024, we can build on our work with the University of Warwick and continue to develop the wider masterplan.”

West Midlands mayor Richard Parker said: “Arden Cross is a priority growth project for me and the region. It’s pivotal to delivering the business investment and the jobs that we need.

“But we must move faster because complex projects can often take a long time to commence and there is now an urgency for delivery. That’s why I will be working closely with our local councils, investment partners and government to unlock delivery and attract thousands of new jobs and homes for our local communities.

“Accelerating the development of the HealthTech Campus will create more high-quality employment, build on our competitive advantage, and help improve the lives – and health – of people across the region and beyond.”

University of Warwick vice-chancellor Stuart Croft said: “The Arden Cross HealthTech Campus will leverage the competitive advantage of the West Midlands to accelerate innovation in healthtech, transform healthcare services and improve patient outcomes locally, nationally, and globally.

“The ambition of the campus is closely aligned with both the UK’s industrial strategy and NHS transformation plans. It has the potential to drive significant value for the UK economy and health system.

“As the lead academic partner, the University of Warwick will support the delivery of the campus and enable collaboration between the NHS, private providers, and industry. We will now be able to accelerate our work, alongside Muse and other partners, deepening our regional leadership and impact.”

