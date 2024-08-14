Muse to head up Wythenshawe redevelopment

CGI of the completed project

Muse will head up a programme of regeneration that will see a new public square, new shops, commercial space, community and cultural space and more than 1,750 new homes over the next 10 years.

The partnership aims to deliver the UK’s first ‘positive energy district’ (PED) in Wythenshawe by building energy efficient buildings, establishing allotments and roof gardens, and planting lots of trees.

According to the EU’s Smart Cities Marketplace, PEDs are “energy-efficient and energy-flexible urban areas or groups of connected buildings which produce net zero green-house gas emissions and actively manage an annual local or regional surplus production of renewable energy.”

Work on the £500m Wythenshawe scheme is expected to start next year with the first phase to create a cultural and creative hub, food hall, co-working and employment space, and initial investment in new public realm. The council has secured a £20m grant through the Levelling Up programme and will supplement this with a further £11.9m to kick-start the scheme.

“This is a key moment for our ambitious plan for long-term regeneration of Wythenshawe Civic,” said Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig. “Bringing Muse in as development and investment partner means we can quickly progress to begin delivering on proposals that will genuinely transform the town centre in the coming years.

“Regeneration is about much more than buildings, it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create jobs, deliver secure and affordable housing, tackle deprivation, strengthen community and create opportunity for the people of Wythenshawe.

“In the meantime, we are still progressing initial investment at the Civic – including the new public square, culture hub and food hall as a statement of intent around our ambition for Wythenshawe – there’s a lot to be excited about and we’ll keep the local community up to date on progress.”

Phil Marsden, managing director for Muse in the north-west, said: “We are extremely excited to be given this opportunity to deliver a vibrant new neighbourhood in Wythenshawe. A place which is successful, sustainable and full of character. A place that people are proud to live in, and that people will love to visit.

“We will now work closely with Manchester City Council, other local partners and the local community, to deliver against an ambitious and bold strategy. One which delivers a community-centric, climate-resilient, and inclusive Wythenshawe Civic.

“Our team has engaged closely with the community and listened to local people. We will work with, and build on, what already makes Wythenshawe special. We are committed to addressing the challenges and seek to change perceptions.

“There is so much to be excited about.”

