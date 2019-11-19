Muse to lead £650m Slough renewal

The North West Quadrant development is part of the Slough Urban Renewal scheme, a joint venture regeneration partnership between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments.

Slough’s town centre redevelopment is one of the UK’s largest regeneration programmes. It is expected to bring forward plans for 1,400 new homes, 250,000 sq ft of commercial space, 45,000 sq ft of ancillary leisure and retail, and 150,000 sq ft of cultural facilities and public realm on former Thames Valley University land.

Morgan Sindall Group chief executive John Morgan said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to develop the North West Quadrant, a further milestone in the group’s close partnership with Slough Borough Council. We have a strong track record working in partnership with local authorities to deliver large-scale, complex regeneration schemes.”

Mike Auger, regional director at Muse Developments, said: “It’s a proud moment for everyone at Muse as we’re awarded the opportunity to bring forward the North West Quadrant. It is truly a transformational scheme and we look forward to working collaboratively with our partners and the community, to create a series of innovative solutions that deliver a real sense of place in the heart of Slough town centre.

“Slough’s town centre redevelopment is one of the UK’s largest programmes of regeneration and we’re delighted to be working with partners to deliver these exciting schemes.”

