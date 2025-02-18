MV Kelly orders £11m of dumper trucks

Thwaites sales manager Andy Sabin (left), BTE Plant Sales managing director Rebecca Bryson (centre) and MV Kelly fleet director Doug Curran (right)

MV Kelly has approximately 450 site dumpers in its plant fleet and in recent years has favoured Mecalac (previously Terex) machines. It is now returning to Thwaites.

The deal includes a range of Thwaites dumpers, from the three-tonne forward tip models to the six-tonne and nine-tonne cabbed machines.

Fleet director Doug Curran said: “This two-year deal will expand our fleet of site dumpers by around 15% each year, ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our clients and our growing business. It also helps us maintain a modern, efficient fleet in keeping with our industry leading replacement cycle.”

He added: “We are delighted to welcome Thwaites dumpers back into the MV Kelly fleet. We chose Thwaites for their quality, reliability, durability and residual value all backed up by the fantastic team at BTE Plant Sales.”

MV Kelly also buys Kubota and Bomag machines from the same dealer.

Curran was particularly impressed by the Thwaites rollover protection structure (ROPS) triple lock system that prevents the machine from moving without the bar engaged.

Thwaites general sales manager Andy Sabin said: “This is a fantastic way to start 2025. The first dumpers from the deal have already been dispatched, and with monthly shipments scheduled throughout the year, we look forward to manufacturing and delivering each batch on time and in full.”

