National Highways loses major projects director to Balfour Beatty

Peter Mumford

Peter Mumford has joined Balfour Beatty from National Highways where he was executive director of major projects and capital portfolio management for the past five years.

His previous career has been spent with construction consultants, starting with 10 years at Turner & Townsend before moving to EC Harris, then Aecom and then claims consultant HKA as a vice president.

At Balfour Beatty he is expected to provide strategic leadership for regional civil engineering projects across England and Wales. He takes over from Thomas Edgcumbe, who left Balfour Beatty in April to join Aggegrate Industries as managing director of its Surfacing Solutions unit, with overall responsibility for the Asphalt and Contracting divisions. [See our previous report here.]

Peter Mumnford said: “With a wealth of civil engineering projects on the horizon, it is a particularly exciting time to be joining Balfour Beatty. I am looking forward to working with our long standing clients alongside our own team of experts to safely and successfully deliver projects across England and Wales; both those of national significance and at the heart of local communities.”

Mark Bullock, chief executive of Balfour Beatty’s UK Construction Services business, said: “I am confident that Peter’s extensive experience in overseeing major infrastructure schemes and deep domain knowledge will further strengthen our offering as we work to capitalise on the strong and growing infrastructure market in the UK.”

Regional Civils is one of three divisions within Balfour Beatty UK Construction Services , alongside Regional Buildings and Regional Scotland.

