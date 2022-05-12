  1. Instagram
Thu May 12 2022

Naylor takes over Tuffpipes

3 hours Naylor Drainage has completed the acquisition of Tuffpipes Ltd, a Burnley-based manufacturer of PVC pipes for the utility industries.

From left to right are Naylor Drainage managing director Richard Edwards, CEO Edward Naylor and Tuffpipes vendors Neil Tuff and Amanda Tuff.
The acquisition of Tuffpipes adds £2m to Naylor’s annual turnover (which was £52m last year at group level) and 11 employees tot he workforce.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Tuffpipes’ owner-managers Neil and Amanda Tuff will remain with the business and oversee its integration into the Naylor Group.

At least until the end of the year, Tuffpipes will operate as a standalone subsidiary of Naylor Drainage, with manufacturing continuing at its Burnley site.

Naylor Drainage is a manufacturer of clay and plastic pipes for the construction and infrastructure sectors, with factories in Cawthorne near Barnsley and Methil in Scotland. It is a subsidiary of Naylor Industries, a fourth-generation family business with 420 employees.

Naylor Group owner and chief executive Edward Naylor said: “Tuffpipes is a great fit with our business and allows us to offer our customers a broader range of PVC as well as polyethylene ducting products.”

