NEC launches facilities management contract suite

The new set of contracts is specifically for the procurement of facilities management (FM) services.

It consists of four contracts, six user guides and two flow charts, as well as introductory training from NEC, and is designed to cover most facilities management procurement and delivery strategies. These include total FM/integrated services FM contracts, managing contractor FM contracts, and single and/or multiple supplier FM contracts. Practice notes covering specific geographic and FM themes will continue to be published over the coming months, NEC said.

All NEC4 contracts are based on three core principles: supporting good relationships between all parties; applicable for a wide variety of commercial situations or locations; and written in clear, simple terms.

IWFM chief executive Linda Hausmanis said: “Workplace and facilities managers have long wanted a dedicated contract that meets our profession’s and the sector’s specific needs. The NEC4 FMC suite is rooted in collaboration and ‘bakes in’ a number of principles for best practice in procurement, which is fundamentally important to our profession’s advancement. It is a key tool for embedding best practice that can help our profession to thrive and grow.”

She added: “Today’s full launch of the contract suite marks the conclusion of a three-year journey of collaboration between IWFM and the NEC.”

Rekha Thawrani, global head of NEC, said: “The new suite will provide the FM industry with more consistent procurement strategies, supported by NEC guiding principles of mutual trust and co-operation and therefore strengthen the sector as a whole. The feedback we have had since the prepublication editions of the contracts was launched in January has been very encouraging, with interest from across the sector.”

The final editions of the contracts are available via www.neccontract.com

