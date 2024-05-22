Network Rail unveils plan to develop Bow Goods Yard

Artist's impression of the masterplan

The scheme envisages London’s largest integrated rail freight logistics hub, catering for both construction sector traffic and last-mile warehousing.

The masterplan is Network Rail Property’s first independent planning submission, and Bow Goods Yard is the final parcel of land to be unlocked as part of London’s 2012 Olympics legacy.

Bow Goods Yard is one of London’s primary railheads. Protected for rail-freight use, the site currently supplies more than a million tonnes of concrete a year to the construction industry.

The new scheme is designed to maximise the capacity of the railhead, improve rail freight efficiency through consolidating operations and screen off the concrete-batching facility and rail sidings. In addition to the industrial operations, the masterplan provides warehousing and workspaces. Additionally, a range of leisure uses are proposed to increase activity around Bow Goods Yard and complement existing facilities on the Olympic Park.

The plan shows 190,000 sqm of floor space including 39,000 sqm of heavy and light industrial, with the flexibility for up to 32,000 sqm leisure, supported by up to 3,000 sqm food and beverage offering and 5,000 sqm of sports pitches.

Network Rail Property’s masterplanning team is led by Maccreanor Lavington Architects and Urbanists. Also on board are UMC Architects, Architecture 00, East, WSP, Useful Projects, Montagu Evans and Currie & Brown.

Robin Dobson, group property director at Network Rail, said: “This masterplan takes an ambitious approach to unlocking a challenging site and putting infrastructure at its heart. By reimaging the land-use, we are creating a state-of-the-art freight, warehousing and logistics campus that is vital to London.”

“The scheme supports a more sustainable capital with the new green spaces and leisure areas positively contributing to the local community now and for future generations. Being a better, more sustainable neighbour is a clear priority for us.”

