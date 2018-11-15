New arrivals join Falcon crane fleet

Falcon commercial director Andrew Brown (left) with David Barrett of Manitowoc (Potain) Cranes

It has also bought an old World War II control tower to refurbish into a training facility.

Falcon invested £2.5m in capital equipment in October 2018, taking delivery of a new Volvo FM460 truck fitted with a Fassi 485 loading crane and placing orders for new tower cranes.

First to arrive was a Wolff 500B luffing jib tower crane from Germany with a 60 metre luffing jib and a maximum safe working load of 45 tonnes; this crane is already erected and at work in Leeds.

The first two weeks of November saw the arrival of two Potain HUP40-30 self-erectors. This crane has a maximum height of 30 metres under hook, while maintaining a 40-metre jib length.

Commercial director Andy Brown said: “The introduction of the two Potain HUP40-30 and the Wolff 500B increases the range of cranes we can offer even further. The added advantage of a 30-metre hook height makes this type of crane a must within any rental fleet.”

The Potain cranes join two new Vicario cranes purchased earlier this year, which lift 1.4 tonnes at 40-metre radius. The arrival of the new Potain takes Falcon self-erector fleet to 60 units.

Expected in the first week of January 2019 is a pair of Jaso J52NS tower cranes from Spain, with 52-metre jib length and a maximum capacity of 5 tonnes. Two new Jaso J380PA luffing jib tower cranes then follow in March 2019. The Jaso luffers lift 36 tonnes and are scheduled for delivery in early 2019.

The 10 new generators are JCB 40KVA models.

In addition to the capital investment, Falcon has signed a lease on two separate plots of land on Shipdham Airfield Industrial Estate in Norfolk amounting to an additional five acres. This brings the total storage and workshop area on site to 23.5 acres, in addition to Falcon's three-acre yard in Manchester.

Pictured below is the old control tower that Falcon has puchased to do up into a training centre.