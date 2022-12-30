New boss for Bam Nuttall

Huw Jones

Ian Parish, managing director and subsequently executive director of Bam Nuttall since September 2021, retired at the end of 2022.

He is succeeded by Huw Jones, who was previously managing director of Bam Nuttall’s transport business.

Huw Jones joined Bam in 2009 following previous roles with both contracting and client organisations in the industry, initially joining as a project manager in the southwest of England before moving on to various roles across the rail division. He became division director for rail in 2017 before being promoted to managing director for transport in April 2022.

Ian Parish will remain within the business for a handover period during January 2023.

John Wilkinson, chief operating officer of BAM UK & Ireland, said: “Huw has brought huge success to our rail division over the last decade and he brings a fresh approach and a real appetite to deliver for our stakeholders, as he takes up his new role leading our civil engineering business.”

