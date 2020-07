David Shannon

David Shannon spent 10 years as operations director of Cheshire-based Bathsystem but is now taking the challenge to help grow Porteus Pods in Longford, Ireland, on the back of some recent major contracts.

Porteus supplied 484 bathroom pods of eight different types to the Strawberry Star Homes’ new Lu2on build-to-rent development in Luton and 69 pods to the recent extension of the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Dublin.

