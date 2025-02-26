New boss for Heidelberg Materials Contracting

Scott Cooper

Civil engineer Scott Cooper has joined Heidelberg Materials Contracting – formerly Hanson Contracting – from Kier, where he was managing director of transportation major projects and design.

“I am delighted to join the Heidelberg Materials team and feel privileged to pick up the Contracting baton,” Cooper said. “The company has a long-standing reputation in the UK for being collaborative, customer-focused and reliable and I have witnessed this first hand in my previous role. I was also drawn to Heidelberg Materials’ focus on sustainability and recycling, which is vitally important in the maintenance, renewal and construction of our road network.”

Gareth Day, asphalt and contracting managing director at Heidelberg Materials UK, added: “I am delighted to welcome Scott to the business. He brings a wealth of experience in the construction and highways industry having held a number of director-level positions in the sector. I’m looking forward to working with Scott and the rest of the Contracting team on delivering innovative, sustainable solutions to our customers.”

