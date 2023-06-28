New brand for Etex panels

A Remagin factory

Remagin is a new division of Etex that brings together Leeds-based Sigmat, County Durham-based EOS and Horizon in Ireland for panelised building systems.

The plan is that the brand consolidation will help the turnover of the combined companies across the UK and Ireland more than double by 2030.

Design and engineering expertise, testing and certification capacity, along with manufacturing and installation know-how will all be pooled to create factory-assembled panels and associated services, all based on light gauge steel framing (LGSF).

Scott Bibby, Etex country manager for Ireland and the UK, said: "This is an exciting time in the development of not just our own business but the wider offsite construction sector. Due to the flexibility and proven benefits of panelised building systems, things are really taking off and by combining our joint strengths we are confident we can accelerate and maximise sector growth.

"Remagin is building on the solid foundations established by Sigmat, EOS and Horizon and is backed by Etex Group with its significant R&D and testing capacity and materials expertise. We're in a strong position to add significant life-cycle value and sustainability benefits to our customers."

Staff at Newton Aycliffe for the brand unveiling

