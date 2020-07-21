New bridge connects Stockport cycle routes

The new bridge is lifted in

The bridge was manufactured by CTS Bridges in Huddersfield and lifted into place by Ainscough Crane Hire. Main contractor for the project is Bethell Construction.

The 40-metre structure is close to Pear Mill in Bredbury and forms part of a new off-road walking and cycling route linking Bredbury and Little Moor, through Woodbank Park. The new link will mean that two parts of Stockport’s existing National Cycle Network – the Alan Newton Way at Bredbury Hall and Fred Perry Way in Woodbank Park – are connected for the first time.

Once the works have been completed, the route will also link in to the Greater Manchester-wide ‘Bee Network’.

Cllr David Meller, cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said: “The completion of today’s work is an incredibly significant moment for the borough. The new bridge over the River Goyt will create not only a new landmark for the town but also provide a new walking and cycling link between the town centre and the east of the borough.

“Once the works are completed, they will link in to further infrastructure work taking place that will help Stockport become one of the best places in Greater Manchester to travel around either on foot or on bike.”

The bridge and associated paths, will link into a new segregated cycleway that was completed in summer 2018 on Stockport Road West between New Zealand Road and the Vernon Park car park.

