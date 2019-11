The new venture will form part of the Severfield (Products & Processing) business and the product to be made has been branded Severstor.

The steel-framed modules are designed to house critical systems technology for a range of main contractors and end-users. Severfield said that demand for these systems was increasing as they provide the disaster protection for data storage, power supplies for technology systems and control systems.

