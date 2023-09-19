New CEO for pipeline consultancy

Father and son, John and Ross Hewitt

Ross Hewitt will takes charge at IACS, a family-owned business based in Kent, following the retirement of his 71-year-old father John Hewitt, who started the company as Inspection & Consultancy Services in 1988.

“I feel genuinely humbled to be taking over a company that I saw my dad, John Hewitt, create and develop to be the success that it is today,” Ross Hewitt said. “It’s not just the financial achievements of the business or the market presence he established, but the personal values and company ethos that he has instilled over the years.

“He prioritised integrity, customer satisfaction, and a strong sense of community. These are attributes that are embedded into how we work, and it will be a pleasure to support our growth with these remaining firmly at the heart of all that we do.”

Ross Hewitt joined IACS in 2017 as operations director, following a 20-year career in finance in the City of London. Since then, the firm has doubled its head office staff to 10 and is aiming to double in size again over the next five years.

“When I first joined the business in 2017, my goal was to drive efficiency by focusing on better use of resources,” he said. “The company had grown significantly, and we needed to strengthen our processes and procedures – not only to meet our regulatory requirements but our longer-term ambitions for expansion and service development.”

