New CEO for Taziker as founders take back control

New CEO Neil Harrison

Neil Harrison, who has been with Taziker since 2008 and operations director since 2018, takes over at Taziker from former Speedy Hire chief executive Steve Corcoran, who resigned on 1st July.

The change in leadership follows a recent investment round led by the company’s original founders, Tom Taziker, Nigel Taziker and Graham Moor.

They had sold the business to private investment group Freshstream in 2016 but have now come back, taking a majority stake in the business and rejoining the board of directors.

The investment round was supported by new capital from Freshstream that has left the business debt-free.

Neil Harrison is supported as chief executive by Jason Worrall, previously Taziker’s rail director and pre-construction director, as group managing director.

Group managing director Jason Worrall

Taziker has now revamped its corporate structure to focus on its core service offerings, which include structural steel refurbishment and renewal, in addition to complementary services.

The company’s most recently filed accounts show that in the year to 31st March 2022 it turned over £73.5m and made a pre-tax profit of £5.1m.

Neil Harrison said: “With our improved financial position, robust order book and promising pipeline in our primary sectors of rail and highways, the road ahead has never been more exciting.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk