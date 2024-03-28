New CFO for Galliford Try

Kris Hampson

Kris Hampson will join Galliford Try no later than September this year and will replace Andrew Duxbury, whose resignation has been previously announced.

Galliford Try’s new chief financial officer is joining from Rentokil Initial, where he is group financial controller, having has worked his way up the business since joining 16 years ago.

Galliford Try chair Alison Wood said: “Kris has considerable financial experience with a FTSE 100 company and is an excellent addition to the board. Kris will play a key role in delivering the group’s future growth plans and I look forward to working with him.”

Chief executive Bill Hocking added: "It is testament to the strength of our business that we have been able to attract someone of Kris’s calibre.”

