New chief executive for ACE

Kate Jennings

Kate Jennings joins the Association for Consultancy & Engineering Group (ACE) from Logistics UK and the Railway Industry Association, where she had been policy director.

She previously spent 30 years in the civil service, latterly in the Department for Transport.

At the ACE she replaces Stephen Marcos Jones, who after just two years in the job is leaving to become chief executive of OPITO International, a division of the Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organisation.

Kate Jennings said: “Nations around the world are prioritising infrastructure in the race to deliver net zero and green growth. The UK stands at a pivotal juncture, but there is a serious risk of falling behind. With a general election fast approaching and many ongoing industry challenges, I am delighted to be leading the ACE Group during this critical period for our members. Our objective is to ensure that every political voice understands the role our sector plays in contributing solutions that support sustainable growth and prosperity.

“Engaging with stakeholders, government representatives, and our membership is paramount. Our members serve as partners for government, and the collective expertise of our industry uniquely positions us to translate political aspirations into reality through a solutions-based approach.

“I look forward to the discussions ahead, strengthening new and existing partnerships, and delivering our impactful annual plan to drive our industry forward and contribute significantly to the UK’s economic prosperity.”

