New chief for Bancon

Kevin McColgan

Kevin McColgan has taken over from John Irvine, who has retired.

McColgan joins Bancon from Lovell Partnerships in Scotland, where he was regional managing director, having joined the company in 2017 as operations director.

He started his career as an apprentice joiner before progressing into a series of managerial roles with companies including Robertson, Barratt, David Wilson Homes, Stewart Milne Homes, Bellway and Persimmon.

The Bancon group includes Bancon Homes, Bancon Construction and Deeside Timberframe.

Chairman Bob McAlpine said: “It has always been John’s intention to retire this year and we’ve been working on a strong succession plan for a number of months, including the search for the right replacement. We’re very pleased to have found someone of Kevin’s calibre and experience.

“Kevin has a strong track-record of bringing teams together to deliver results. He is committed to quality, service, health and safety and has experience in driving the right attitudes, ambition and culture throughout an organisation. I am confident that the group will be in safe hands.

“The board would like to acknowledge John’s positive contribution over the last eight and a half years and thank him for his unstinting efforts in reshaping and growing the business.” Kevin McColgan said: “John has laid the foundations for strong, sustainable growth which has been consistently delivered for a number of years. I’m looking forward to building on that success and driving further growth, efficiency, quality and service.”

