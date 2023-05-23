New construction director for Bristol law firm

Katy Wall

Katy Wall joins Burges Salmon from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (Berwin Leighton, as was), where she was a senior associate.

Katy Wall has acted for both contractors and developers on major international infrastructure projects. She specialises in commercial construction and engineering law, providing advice on procurement strategy and negotiation of standard form and bespoke construction and engineering contracts, service and supply agreements and associated development, funding and third party arrangements.

“Burges Salmon has a very well-regarded construction & engineering team, with both an impressive roster of clients and a wide range of highly experienced lawyers,” she said. “I’m excited to be joining the team and am very much looking forward to working with our clients on a variety of nationally significant and complex construction projects.”

Burges Salmon has more than 35 specialist construction lawyers across the UK.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk