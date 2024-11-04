New COO for United Living

Luke Anderson

Luke Anderson, previously managing director of United Living Connected, has been promoted to chief operating officer of United Living Group.

United Living Connected (ULC) is the business that used to be called Great British Communications (GBC) until its acquisition by United Living in 2021.

Anderson was GBC operations director at the time of the acquisition and was promoted to managing director in 2023. He will now work across the whole group.

Scott MacGregor, who joined ULC as operations director in October 2022, now becomes its managing director, succeeding Anderson.

United Living Group chairman and chief executive Neil Armstrong said: "Luke and Scott have been instrumental in driving operational success within United Living Connected and I would like to congratulate them on their new roles. We look forward to benefiting from their experience and continuing to deliver on our strategy and ambitious growth plans.”

