New Essex director for Morgan Sindall

Ryan Liversage, a quantity surveyor, joined Morgan Sindall in June from Wates, where he had worked for 19 years since graduating, latterly as a regional commercial director.

Morgan Sindall’s Essex team is currently onsite at projects including new-build and refurbishment work at the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, remodelling the specialist educational needs (SEN) Castledon School in Wickford, and replacing RAAC panelling at Broomfield Hospital.

Recently completed projects has in Essex include Limebrook Way Primary School, Sweyne Park School, a £4m teaching block at Colne Community School & College in Brightlingsea and an extension at Eversley Leisure Centre.

It has also recently been reappointed by Essex County Council to the Essex Construction Framework (ECF3) for another four years.

Ryan Liversage said: “Essex is a dynamic market right now, with many amazing projects in the pipeline that will deliver significant value for local communities. As someone who has lived their whole life in Essex and has a family here, like much of Morgan Sindall’s Essex team, I’m really invested in creating the best spaces and the most social value possible

“The close, collaborative relationship between Morgan Sindall and key stakeholders, such as local authorities, NHS Trusts, framework partners, and developers, means there’s so much scope to deliver highly positive impacts from our work. Combining these partnerships with a team that has an incredible range of skills as well as Morgan Sindall’s Intelligent Solutions approach is a highly effective formula.”

Peter Whitmore, managing director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the east, said: “I’m exceptionally proud of what Morgan Sindall has achieved in Essex, whether that’s breaking new ground in sustainability for school projects, solving complex estate issues for the NHS, creating new leisure facilities – or whatever the challenge at hand. Ryan’s knowledge of the Essex market, extensive expertise across multiple sectors and passion for supporting local communities makes him ideal for leading our Essex business, as it continues to go from strength to strength.”

