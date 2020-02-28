New FD for Interserve Construction

George Restall

George Restall will take over from Mark Goldsworthy on 3rd April 2020.

Mr Restall trained at Taylor Woodrow Construction and rose to group finance director. More recently he has held senior finance roles including divisional finance director at Barratt Homes and UK chief financial officer at Spie Matthew Hall.

Interserve Construction managing director Paul Gandy said: “His experience in the UK construction sector will be invaluable in delivering Interserve Construction’s long-term strategy for sustainable growth which targets the core areas where we have a market-leading customer proposition for key public and private clients including education and healthcare. This will reinforce our success in securing sustainable, profitable work under long-term framework agreements.”

