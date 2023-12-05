New flagship for John Sutch

John Sutch (right) shakes on the deal with Liebherr GB managing director Richard Everist

The eight-axle Liebherr LTM 1450-8.1 becomes the biggest lifter in John Sutch Cranes’ fleet of 34 machines.

Owner-director John Sutch described the new arrival as a game-changer for the business. “With its remarkable lifting power and versatility, the Liebherr LTM 1450-8.1 opens new horizons for our construction capabilities,” he said.

Sutch has also been investing to reinforce the whole fleet.

“We’re dedicated to innovation and excellence in the construction industry. The LTM 1450-8.1 is the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

“We have revolutionised our fleet with a multitude of new cranes, trucks, vans, tractor units and Hiabs. Our depots in Bootle and Dukinfield, Manchester, have also received big improvements. It's all part of our ongoing dedication to ensuring our family business not only thrives today but also continues to flourish in the future."

