New health & safety director for Kier

James Martin (left) and Chris Lilley

Chris Lilley has spent the past two years as Kier’s health, safety, wellbeing & sustainability director.

This role, as of 4th September, will be filled by James Martin, who moves from being a project director with the Eiffage Kier Ferrovial BAM Nuttall (EKFB) joint venture on HS2.

Kier’s health, safety, wellbeing & sustainability director reports to Louisa Finlay, who took over from Helen Redfern as chief people officer earlier this year.

Both Chris Lilley and James Martin have taken part in Kier’s staff development programme with Cranfield University.

Chief executive Andrew Davies said: “These latest appointments support Kier’s strong focus on both its growth and responsible business agendas and I am delighted that, once again, we have been able to recruit from within our organisation. This demonstrates the breadth, depth and diversity of talent we have within the group and is a fantastic example of succession planning in action at Kier.”

