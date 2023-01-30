New HR chief for Kier

Louisa Finlay (left) and Helen Redfern

Louisa Finlay will take over on 6th March from Helen Redfern, who is leaving the construction industry.

Helen Redfern joined Kier in 2012 and was promoted to human resources director in 2019. Her job title was changed to chief people officer last April.

Her successor, Louisa Finlay, has worked for Kier for more than 30 years since joining as a trainee engineer on a sandwich degree. She has worked in numerous roles, including as managing director of the Kier Southern Construction business.

Chief executive Andrew Davies said: “Louisa’s wealth of experience in Kier and the wider construction sector, as well as her commitment to building excellence across all aspects of the people, health, safety, wellbeing and sustainability agendas, mean she is well-placed to our lead People function and drive progress across these vital strategic areas.”

