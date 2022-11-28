New HQ for GAP

GAP's new headquarters are on the north side of Glasgow

GAP Group’s Glasgow head office has moved two miles across the city from 40 Carrick Street to 25 Tyndrum Street, where it now occupies the Citypoint 2 building, on the northern periphery of Glasgow City Centre,.

GAP had been in Carrick Street for 30 years but had outgrown the premises. It acquired the new property in 2021 and has invested £2.5m fitting it out.

Joint managing director Douglas Anderson said: “During covid many office workers experienced home working for the first time. Encouraging staff to return to the office can sometimes be challenging, however post-covid, company efficiency coupled with employee mental health requires a return to the office for all. For this to happen the office must be a place where people want to come back to, and I believe we have achieved exactly that at Citypoint 2.”

Over the past year GAP has also opened seven new depots including Tilbury, Caerphilly and Derby, with plans for a depot opening in Norwich in the new year. The hire company also plans to build a new depot in Bournemouth in early 2023.

