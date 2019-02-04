New standards for BIM

BS EN ISO 19650-1 and BS EN ISO 19650-2 provide recommendations for the organisation of information about construction works using BIM.

These two international standards, the first of the 19650 series, supersede BS 1192 (principles) and PAS 1192-2 (capital/delivery phase).

Part 1* deals with the concepts and principles applicable to the whole life-cycle of a built asset – from strategic planning and design, through maintenance and repair to end-of-life.

Part 2** specifies requirements for information management, in the form of a management process, within the context of the delivery phase of the assets and the exchanges of information within it, when using BIM.

The standards can be applied to all types of assets and by all types and sizes of organisations, regardless of their procurement strategy.

BSI head of built environment Ant Burd said: “The UK has led the way in developing information management process standards in support of building information modelling and these new international standards form part of our approach to share our experience and knowledge globally.

“If we are to assist with the digital transformation of the global built environment sector then we need to develop internationally agreed best practice approaches. The BS EN ISO 19650 series is in effect the start of this journey and will assist the sector in improving its information management and collaboration on projects – both national and international – ultimately culminating in better quality assets that are delivered more cost effectively.”

Atkins technical director Anne Kemp, who chairs UK BIM Alliance, said: “It has been a major achievement to reach consensus in publishing the first two parts of ISO 19650, and I would like to thank all those involved who have made this possible. We have had to take into account thousands of comments (possibly unprecedented) over the past four years so it is a huge relief to have reached this milestone. But this is only the start of the journey. Developing and publishing the standard would be a pretty pointless exercise if it wasn’t then adopted and implemented comprehensively across the industry. So in reality, this is where our work begins – and where the UK BIM Alliance comes in.

“The Alliance has been set up to help the whole of the industry embrace BIM Level 2 as the first fundamental step on the journey to wider digital transformation. BSI, the UK BIM Alliance and CDBB [the Centre for Digital Built Britain] are working together to develop a single guidance framework to assist the industry in doing this, ensuring common understanding and a clear way forward. The Alliance is open to all – if you would like to be involved, you will be welcomed with open arms. And if you need help, just let us know.”

Two further standards in the BS EN ISO 19650 series are expected to be published in early 2020: Part 3 on managing the operational assess and Part 5 covering the security of BIM, digital built environments and smart asset management. These will replace PAS 1192-3 and PAS 1192-5 respectively.

* BS EN ISO 19650-1 Organization and digitization of information about buildings and civil engineering works, including building information modelling (BIM). Information management using building information modelling. Part 1 Concepts and principles

** BS EN ISO 19650-2 Organization and digitization of information about buildings and civil engineering works, including building information modelling (BIM) - Information management using building information modelling. Part 2: Delivery phase of the assets