New JCB model makes UK debut

Ayrshire-based Tom Grant Plant’s excavator has also been fitted with a Kinshofer Nox TRF14 tilt-rotator for enhanced productivity and versatility.

Owner Tom Grant said: “We had a JCB 150X HD on demonstration, and the operator and I were both very impressed with its performance. The extra stability and digging capability that comes with this big and powerful machine is second to none.”

“We’re always looking to offer our customers something extra in order to help them work as safely and efficiently as possible and the 150X HD with the TAB front end and Kinshofer Nox tilt-rotator is a great combination.”

The machine, which was supplied by dealer Scot JCB has a Stage V, 4.8-litre JCB DieselMax 448 engine, delivering the same 81kW (108hp) power output as the previous model, but with 516Nm of torque, a rise of 135Nm.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk