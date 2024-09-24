New job for former ISG chief

Matt Blowers, treading a familiar path from ISG to Structure Tone

Matt Blowers left ISG in February this year after 26 years with the company and two as chief executive.

He left ISG along with chief financial officer Karen Booth when the extent of ISG’s financial difficulties became apparent. ISG went into administration on 20th September.

In his new role, Blowers will work with fellow joint managing director Justin Fahy to support the development Structure Tone in the UK.

Structure Tone Ltd, trading as Structure Tone London, incorporated in 2000 and is a subsidiary of US construction management firm Structure Tone International, which is itself part of STO Building Group Inc. Structure Tone Ltd made a pre-tax profit of £1.3m in 2023 on a turnover of £134m – its first profit since 2017.

Structure Tone London specialises in fit-out and refurbishment work and has a history of recruiting from ISG. Like Blowers, co-managing director Justin Fahy is also ex ISG – he joined Structure Tone London as commercial director in 2021 and took over from Danny Blakeston as managing director the following year. [See previous report here.] Blakeston had also joined from ISG, as had other senior Structure Tone employees.

Justin Fahy said: “It became clear from initial conversations in the early part of this year that Matt’s complementary skills could unlock new opportunities for our business. I am excited to see where this partnership will take us and welcome Matt warmly to Structure Tone.

“Matt’s appointment has been several months in the making as part of our ambitions to further develop our strong and resilient business,” Fahy added. “With Matt’s longstanding industry relationships and expertise, we will work with our team to drive Structure Tone forward, offering unwavering client delivery and industry excellence.”

Alluding to the demise of their mutual former employer, Fahy concluded: “We are all aware that other companies are going through difficult times. Our thoughts are with the employees and supply chain partners who are impacted by these developments.”

